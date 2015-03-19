BRIEF-Stellus Capital Investment prices public offering of common stock
SANTIAGO, March 19 Chile's central bank held the benchmark interest rate steady at 3.0 percent on Thursday for a fifth consecutive month, as widely expected, and reiterated its neutral bias on future policy.
The central bank lowered the rate by 200 basis points between October 2013 and October 2014 to stimulate a flagging economy, but has since paused to allow above-target inflation to cool. (Reporting by Santiago newsroom, editing by G Crosse)
SAO PAULO, April 5 A body of Brazil's tax audit council overruled on Wednesday an appeal presented by exchange and clearinghouse firm BM&FBovespa SA related to the booking of goodwill amortizations dating back to 2008.
ABUJA, April 5 Nigeria's cabinet has approved $1.3 billion of loans from international lenders to fund the newly licensed Development Bank of Nigeria, the finance minister said on Wednesday.