SANTIAGO, July 14 Chile's central bank held the benchmark interest rate at 3.0 percent on Tuesday, as expected, maintaining its neutral bias.

The bank cut the interest rate 200 basis points between October 2013 and October 2014 to stimulate a flagging economy, but signs of a nascent recovery and persistently high inflation has since stayed its hand. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Chris Reese)