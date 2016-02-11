DIARY-Top Economic Events to May 31
SANTIAGO Feb 11 Chile's central bank held the benchmark interest rate steady at 3.50 percent on Thursday, as expected, as it weighed the need to cool above-target inflation against weak economic data.
The bank hiked the interest rate in December and held it last month, but has indicated that further hikes are likely.
