BRIEF-Hawk Ridge Capital Management reports 6.5 pct passive stake in Apptio
* Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP reports 6.5 percent passive stake in Apptio Inc as of March 31 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2p2i4yc Further company coverage:
SANTIAGO, March 17 Chile's central bank held the benchmark interest rate at 3.5 percent on Thursday, as expected, and maintained its bias toward gradual future hikes to bring inflation back to target.
The bank has held the interest rate at 3.5 percent for three months, after last hiking it in December. (Reporting by Santiago bureau)
TORONTO, April 11 Cenovus Energy Inc has 75 percent of financing in place for its C$17.7 billion ($13.3 billion) acquisition of ConocoPhillips' oil and gas assets, Cenovus Chief Executive Brian Ferguson said on Tuesday.