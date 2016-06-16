SANTIAGO, June 16 Chile's central bank kept the benchmark interest rate steady at 3.5 percent on Thursday, as widely expected, saying that "to ensure the convergence of inflation to the target, monetary policy will need to continue to normalize."

The bank has kept the interest rate steady since raising it by 50 basis points in late 2015 to help contain stubbornly high inflation. (Reporting by Santiago bureau, editing by G Crosse)