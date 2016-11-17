SANTIAGO Nov 17 Chile's central bank held its benchmark interest rate steady at 3.5 percent on Thursday, as expected, and maintained its neutral bias.

The bank has kept the rate on hold since January, though a recent cooling of inflation has boosted bets among analysts and traders that the bank will cut the key rate by 25 basis points in coming months. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito & Gram Slattery; Editing by James Dalgleish)