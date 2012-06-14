SANTIAGO, June 14 Chile's central bank held its key interest rate steady at 5.0 percent as expected for a fifth consecutive month on Thursday as the euro zone's debt crisis deepens and domestic inflation eases.

Market participants, which had forecast the rate to be unchanged, widely expect the bank to continue to monitor the euro zone crisis, demand from top trade partner China, and domestic growth and inflation before adjusting the key rate. (Reporting by Santiago newsroom; Editing by Leslie Adler)