Nigeria's economy contracted by 1.5 pct in 2016
LAGOS, Feb 28 Nigeria's gross domestic product contracted by 1.5 percent in 2016, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday
SANTIAGO Aug 13 Chile's central bank kept its key benchmark interest rate at 5.0 percent on Tuesday, as expected, but again hinted that slowing economic growth and domestic demand could prompt an imminent rate cut.
The rate has been on hold since a surprising cut in January 2012, but slowing economic growth, moderating consumption and tame inflation have increased bets that a reduction is looming.
LAGOS, Feb 28 Nigeria's gross domestic product contracted by 1.5 percent in 2016, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday
LONDON, Feb 28 The "sheer intransigence" of the British government over Brexit could lead to a second Scottish independence referendum, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Tuesday, warning time was running out for the country to change course.
LONDON, Feb 28 The "sheer intransigence" of Theresa May's British government over Brexit could lead to a second Scottish independence referendum, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Tuesday, warning time was running out for the country to change course.