By Anthony Esposito

SANTIAGO, June 14 Chile's central bank is largely seen holding its key interest rate steady at 5.0 percent for a fifth consecutive month later on Thursday as the euro zone's debt crisis deepens and domestic inflation eases.

The vast majority of the 61 analysts and 59 traders surveyed by the central bank in two separate polls in recent days said they expected rates to remain on hold in coming months.

Chile's central bank board, composed of five members, is scheduled to release its monthly monetary policy statement and interest rate decision at 6 p.m. local (2200 GMT), following the close of local financial markets in the afternoon. While the bank is seen holding rates in coming months as it monitors external developments, market participants will be on the lookout for any indication of a more expansive monetary policy bias going forward in the post-meeting communiques.

The bank's latest fortnightly poll of traders, published on Wednesday, sees the key rate 25 basis points lower at 4.75 percent in six months, underscoring a sharp turnabout in expectations as the global economic outlook dims.

"It wouldn't be surprising to see some sign of a more expansive monetary policy in the medium-term," brokerage Banchile Inversiones said in a note to investors.

"In any case ... we believe the bank will continue with its wait-and-see strategy for important signs of a transfer of the euro zone's problems to the domestic economy," it added.

World No. 1 copper producer Chile has been preparing its small, export-dependent economy for fallout from the euro zone's intensifying crisis and slowing demand from top trade partner and premier red metal consumer China, while the central bank has monitored developments abroad and domestically.

The economy is already feeling the impact of global financial turbulence via lower international copper prices, but it should still grow by 4.0 percent or more this year, President Sebastian Pinera told Reuters recently.

Though the central bank decided to keep the key rate pat in May, board members discussed the option of hiking it to 5.25 percent, minutes of that meeting showed.

"Given the deteriorating external backdrop and the benign May headline and core inflation report, we do not expect the Monetary Policy Committee to discuss the option of hiking the policy rate at Thursday's meeting," Goldman Sachs economist Alberto Ramos said in a note to clients.

"If the global macro backdrop continues to deteriorate and copper prices decline further, the Monetary Policy Committee may soon adopt an easing bias given that Chile's small open commodity-dependent economy tends to show a high Beta to the global economic and commodity price cycles," Ramos added.

Bank President Rodrigo Vergara told Reuters last week short-term inflation risks had eased but medium-term risks remained, and stressed the bank was maintaining its neutral monetary policy bias. He also said external risks currently outweigh domestic ones. (Writing by Anthony Esposito Editing by W Simon)