(Recasts with rate decision, central bank's comments)
By Anthony Esposito
SANTIAGO, Sept 11 Chile's central bank cut its
benchmark interest rate for the seventh time since October on
Thursday, as forecast, continuing with its easing cycle to
bolster a quickly decelerating economy.
The bank reduced the key rate 25 basis points
to 3.25 percent and left the door open to possible future rate
cuts, but slightly moderated its tone compared with prior
post-meeting statements.
"The board will consider the convenience of introducing
further monetary stimulus in line with the evolution of domestic
and external macroeconomic conditions and its implications on
the inflationary outlook," the central bank said.
Its bias had previously said it would "consider the
possibility of making additional cuts to the monetary policy
rate."
Even though inflation remained above the central bank's 2 to
4 percent target range for the fifth month in a row in August,
the rise in consumer prices is seen as a temporary phenomenon
linked mostly to the Chilean peso's recent depreciation.
"The most likely scenario continues to assume that inflation
will stay above the upper bound of the tolerance range still for
some months, to later return to the target. This evolution will
continue to be monitored with special attention," the central
bank said.
Faced with the reality of a much sharper slowdown than had
been anticipated, the bank slashed its 2014 economic growth
expectations earlier this month to as little as 1.75 percent,
with domestic demand growth seen sliding almost to a
halt.
Economic growth in the world's top copper producer expanded
in July at its slowest pace in more than four years, though it
exceeded market forecasts.
"Output, demand and employment indicators continue to
reflect the low dynamism of the Chilean economy. Even so, the
unemployment rate remains low and the annual growth rate of
nominal wages has risen further," said the bank in its Thursday
release.
According to the bank, the fruits of the easing cycle are
being felt in the economy through domestic credit conditions
that "continue to be favorable in general."
Earlier this week, the majority of analysts and traders in
two central bank polls had forecast a 25 basis points
cut.
(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Diane Craft)