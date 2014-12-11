(Adds details)
SANTIAGO Dec 11 Chile's central bank held the
benchmark interest rate steady at 3.0 percent on Thursday, as
widely expected by the market, and retained its neutral policy
stance as an above-target inflation rate and a weak economy kept
its hands tied.
The bank had cut the interest rate 200 basis
points between October 2013 and October 2014 to stimulate a
flagging economy, but has recently indicated that it wants to
wait for inflation pressures to cool before loosening borrowing
costs further.
"Annual inflation dropped, but it remains above 5 percent
and core indicators are above 4 percent. In the most likely
scenario, inflation will stay above the upper boundary of the
tolerance range still for some months," the central bank said in
its post-meeting statement.
It also said it would carefully monitor how inflation
evolved, but for the second month in a row, previous comments
that inflation would later return to its target range were
conspicuously absent.
Inflation has remained stubbornly above the bank's 2 percent
to 4 percent target range since April.
The bank pointed out that recent activity, domestic demand
and unemployment data underscore "the low dynamism of the
Chilean economy."
The economy of the world's top copper producer has been
slowing for several quarters, hampered initially by stagnating
investment, most notably in the mining sector, but was
compounded by falling consumption.
In the July-to-September period, Chile posted its weakest
quarterly growth since the third quarter of 2009, when the
economy was in recession.
But the bank said that the impact of its easing cycle was
already being felt.
"Local financial conditions reflect the impact of the
monetary stimulus," it said.
