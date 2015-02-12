(Adds central bank's comments, detail, background)
SANTIAGO Feb 12 Chile's central bank held the
benchmark interest rate at 3.0 percent on Thursday, as widely
expected, and highlighted that it was carefully monitoring
inflation, which has repeatedly come in higher than market
forecasts over the last year.
The bank cut the rate 200 basis points between
October 2013 and October 2014 to stimulate a flagging economy in
the top copper exporter, but has since paused to allow inflation
to cool.
The most recent inflation reading in January
came in well above market expectations, as the effect of a lower
oil price was wiped out by retailers passing on the costs of
higher import prices and taxes to consumers.
"January's inflation was unexpectedly high, primarily the
core measure," the bank said in its release on Thursday. That
underlines that it is looking closely at core inflation
, which strips out more volatile food and fuel costs
and rose 0.6 percent in January.
The bank said it expected annual inflation to remain above
its 2 to 4 percent tolerance target for some months, a phrase it
used regularly in the second half of last year but omitted at
its last meeting in January.
It maintained its neutral bias. Most analysts do not expect
the bank to return to its easing cycle until at least the second
quarter of 2015.
