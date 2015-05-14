(Adds central bank's and analyst's comments, background)
SANTIAGO May 14 Chile's central bank held the
country's benchmark interest rate at 3.0 percent on Thursday for
the seventh straight month, as expected, maintaining its neutral
bias and saying it would keep a vigilant eye on stubbornly high
inflation.
Annual inflation has remained above the central bank's 2
percent to 4 percent target range for over 13 months. Analysts
and traders polled by the bank see it easing to around the
midpoint of the target range within a year's time.
The bank slashed the key rate 200 basis points
between October 2013 and October 2014 to stimulate a flagging
economy, but signs of a nascent recovery and above-target
inflation has since stayed its hand.
In its post-meeting statement, the bank said it would
continue monitoring inflation with "special attention."
Central Bank President Rodrigo Vergara said on April 1 that
the bank's operating assumption was that it would raise the
benchmark interest rate toward the end of 2015 or the start of
next year.
"Though the economy still shows signs of weakness, high
inflation and surprises on the upside regarding inflation reduce
the possibility of new rate cuts," Santander Chile said in a
research note to clients after the announcement.
"Considering this we forecast the monetary policy rate will
remain unchanged throughout the rest of the year."
