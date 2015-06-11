(Adds central bank and economists comments, graphic)
SANTIAGO, June 11 Chile's central bank held the
benchmark interest rate at 3.0 percent on Thursday, as widely
expected, and maintained its neutral bias.
The bank cut the interest rate 200 basis points
between October 2013 and October 2014 to stimulate the economy
of the top copper exporter, which had been hurt like other Latin
American countries by a commodities slowdown.
The bank had formerly indicated it would resume tightening
later in 2015 or in early 2016, although last week said that may
take longer than anticipated, with the economic recovery weaker
than forecast.
At the same time, after more than a year of being above its
2 percent to 4 percent tolerance range, annual inflation is
returning to target, although still high at 4 percent.
"In May, inflation was in line with forecasts and is
expected to post high annual rates for some months. Its
evolution will continue to be monitored with special attention,"
the bank board said in a statement after the meeting.
Economists at Santander said that they expected the rate to
be held steady at its current level until the first quarter of
2016, and for "the normalization process of the monetary policy
rate to be slow, and for it to even remain expansive."
