SANTIAGO, April 17 Chile's central bank is
overwhelmingly seen holding its key interest rate at 5.0 percent
for a third month running later Tuesday as a softer-than-feared
economic slowdown offsets concerns about the health of the
global economy.
In the coming months the bank will likely wait and see how
Chinese demand for Chile's top export copper and other
commodities develops and how the course of domestic inflation
evolves before likely hiking its key interest rate
later in the year, analysts say.
A string of better-than-expected jobs, economic activity and
manufacturing data coupled with an uptick in domestic inflation
have flipped market bets to forecasting rate hikes later this
year versus forecasts for rate cuts from only a couple of months
ago.
"The central bank will likely follow a wait and see strategy
and be careful with the way it manages monetary policy and the
signals it gives the market," as it weighs how Chile's economy
and the situation abroad evolve, said Fernando Soto, economist
at Banchile Inversiones.
That is in marked contrast with Brazil's central bank, which
has slashed its benchmark interest rates to boost the economy as
inflation retreats. The Brazilian bank is again expected to cut
rates to near an all-time low later this week, slashing
borrowing costs for the sixth meeting in a row.
Peru's central bank, meanwhile, held its benchmark interest
rate steady at 4.25 percent for the 11th straight month last
week as growth slows slightly and it bet that inflation will
moderate.
Chile's central bank cut rates for the first time in 2-1/2
years in January on fears that key demand in Europe and top
trading partner China would turn sluggish and hit Chile's open,
export-dependent economy.
"Market interest rate expectations all indicate the rate
will be held at (Tuesday's) meeting," the central bank said in a
report late Monday.
"(Expectations) derived from polls of analysts and prices of
assets have brought forward the first expected rate hike, which
is seen between September and December of this year," the report
added.
Central Bank President Rodrigo Vergara has said the rate is
at levels neutral to the economy, which in monetary policy speak
means a rate that is seen neither spurring nor curbing economic
growth.
In its latest quarterly monetary policy report issued
earlier this month, the bank hiked its 2012 inflation
expectations to 3.5 percent from a previous 2.7 percent view and
upwardly revised its gross domestic product growth forecast to
4.0 and 5.0 percent this year, up from a previous forecast of
3.75 to 4.75 percent range.
