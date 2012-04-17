By Anthony Esposito

SANTIAGO, April 17 Chile's central bank is overwhelmingly seen holding its key interest rate at 5.0 percent for a third month running later Tuesday as a softer-than-feared economic slowdown offsets concerns about the health of the global economy.

In the coming months the bank will likely wait and see how Chinese demand for Chile's top export copper and other commodities develops and how the course of domestic inflation evolves before likely hiking its key interest rate later in the year, analysts say.

A string of better-than-expected jobs, economic activity and manufacturing data coupled with an uptick in domestic inflation have flipped market bets to forecasting rate hikes later this year versus forecasts for rate cuts from only a couple of months ago.

"The central bank will likely follow a wait and see strategy and be careful with the way it manages monetary policy and the signals it gives the market," as it weighs how Chile's economy and the situation abroad evolve, said Fernando Soto, economist at Banchile Inversiones.

That is in marked contrast with Brazil's central bank, which has slashed its benchmark interest rates to boost the economy as inflation retreats. The Brazilian bank is again expected to cut rates to near an all-time low later this week, slashing borrowing costs for the sixth meeting in a row.

Peru's central bank, meanwhile, held its benchmark interest rate steady at 4.25 percent for the 11th straight month last week as growth slows slightly and it bet that inflation will moderate.

Chile's central bank cut rates for the first time in 2-1/2 years in January on fears that key demand in Europe and top trading partner China would turn sluggish and hit Chile's open, export-dependent economy.

"Market interest rate expectations all indicate the rate will be held at (Tuesday's) meeting," the central bank said in a report late Monday.

"(Expectations) derived from polls of analysts and prices of assets have brought forward the first expected rate hike, which is seen between September and December of this year," the report added.

Central Bank President Rodrigo Vergara has said the rate is at levels neutral to the economy, which in monetary policy speak means a rate that is seen neither spurring nor curbing economic growth.

In its latest quarterly monetary policy report issued earlier this month, the bank hiked its 2012 inflation expectations to 3.5 percent from a previous 2.7 percent view and upwardly revised its gross domestic product growth forecast to 4.0 and 5.0 percent this year, up from a previous forecast of 3.75 to 4.75 percent range. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Simon Gardner and Chizu Nomiyama)