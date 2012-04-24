* Market sees rate held at 5 pct in coming months

* Cbank member says rate at neutral levels

* Chile economic slowdown softer-than-expected

SANTIAGO, April 24 Chile will likely require gradual, moderate interest rate adjustments this year given increased short-term inflation risks and a complex international scenario, bank board member Enrique Marshall said in a presentation on Tuesday.

Chile's central bank held its key interest rate steady at 5.0 percent last week for a third month running and is expected to hold it there in coming months.

The market expects rate hikes later this year in the world's No. 1 copper producer, in stark contrast to forecasts for cuts just a couple of months ago, as a softer-than-feared economic slowdown offsets concerns about the health of the global economy.

"While short-term inflation risks have increased, external risks continue to be notable, and if they materialize could have significant effects on the Chilean economy," Marshall said in a presentation posted on the bank's website. ( www.bcentral.cl )

"Most likely moderate, gradual adjustments will be needed in the course of the year," he said, and rate moves would be driven by the impact of internal and external conditions on inflation expectations. The bank's board viewed the current rate as "within neutral" levels.

He said the main domestic risks included narrower-than-expected capacity gaps and sustained dynamism of domestic demand.

External risks included financial tensions in the euro zone, an abrupt and persistent slowdown in top metals consumer China, a better-than-expected recovery in the United States and geopolitical risks in the Middle East and their impact on oil prices.

Chilean inflation slowed in March and economic activity was firm in February, suggesting the central bank will hold rates steady in coming months as it weighs global economic risks against better-than-expected domestic data.

The central bank cut rates for the first time in 2-1/2 years in January on fears that demand in Europe and China would turn sluggish and hit the export-dependent country. (Writing by Simon Gardner; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)