SANTIAGO, April 17 Chile's central bank, as
expected, took a break from its easing cycle to keep its key
interest rate on hold at 4.0 percent on Thursday, following a
recent bump in inflation and somewhat stronger-than-expected
growth.
Faced with flagging growth and cooling domestic demand,
especially in investment, the bank had cut its key interest rate
by 100 basis points to 4.0 percent since October in
a bid to jolt the economy.
Despite the pause, the bank again said it will consider
further rate reductions if necessary.
"The board will consider the possibility of making
additional cuts to the policy rate in line with the evolution of
domestic and external macroeconomic conditions and its
implications on the inflationary outlook," a post-meeting
statement said.
The majority of analysts and economists polled by Reuters
expected a pause in the easing cycle after data this month
showed the consumer price index rose in March at its fastest
pace in about 1-1/2 years.
"Annual CPI inflation has risen to 3.5 percent, influenced
by higher prices of foodstuffs and fuels, together with the
depreciation of the peso," the central bank said.
Chile's peso currency has depreciated 5.56 percent
against the U.S. dollar so far this year, after falling 9.01
against the greenback in 2013.
The bank added that inflation expectations remain around 3
percent, the midpoint of the bank's target.
Regarding slowing growth, the bank underscored that local
economic indicators confirm the low dynamism of output and
demand.
Previously, the bank had said it has the "space and
determination to help lessen the cyclical economic slowdown" if
macroeconomic conditions merit it.
In late March, it slashed its estimates for 2014 economic
growth and repeated its bias toward further cuts in the rate,
against a backdrop of easing investment and falling global
commodities prices.
