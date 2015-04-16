(Adds bank's comments, details)
SANTIAGO, April 16 Chile's central bank held its
benchmark interest rate steady at 3.0 percent on Thursday for a
sixth consecutive month, as widely expected, and reiterated its
neutral bias on future policy.
The central bank lowered the rate by 200 basis
points between October 2013 and October 2014 to stimulate a
flagging economy but has since paused to allow above-target
inflation to cool.
With growth picking up pace and annual inflation
staying above the central bank's 2 percent to 4 percent
tolerance range since April 2014, the bank will likely be
dissuaded from resuming monetary easing in 2015.
"Overall, the annual change of the consumer price index is
still high, and its evolution will continue to be monitored with
special attention," the bank said in a statement after its
monthly monetary policy meeting.
Bank President Rodrigo Vergara said on April 1 that the
bank's operating assumption was that it would raise the
benchmark interest rate towards the end of 2015 or at the start
of next year.
Economic activity is evolving in line with expectations,
while investment has evolved below expectations, the bank said.
It reiterated its neutral stance on rates, saying that "any
future changes in the monetary policy rate will depend on the
implications of domestic and external macroeconomic conditions
on the inflationary outlook."
