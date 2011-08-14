* Chile cenbank seen holding rate in August

* Cenbank to complete forex intervention, won't extend it

* Now more likely inflation 2011 inflation under 4 pct

SANTIAGO, Aug 14 Global financial turmoil will affect the Chilean central bank's monetary policy decisions, bank president Jose De Gregorio said in an interview published on Sunday, citing market expectations that the bank has ended its rate hike cycle.

De Gregorio said prices of some financial instruments even point to a cut in the bank's key rate.

Chile's central bank is seen holding its benchmark interest rate steady at 5.25 percent in August and September after inflation moderated in July and the global economic outlook worsened, the bank's monthly poll of analysts showed on Wednesday. A separate poll of traders forecast the bank will hold the rate through next year.

"(Global financial woes) are obviously something we will have to incorporate into our discussion, and it will undoubtedly have an impact on the monetary policy decisions we make," De Gregorio told newspaper La Tercera's Sunday edition.

"In fact, the market has already started to anticipate it. The bank's poll of traders no longer sees interest rate increases, and some asset prices suggest a cut," he added.

De Gregorio said on Aug. 4 that further adjustments to Chile's benchmark interest rate were likely, but that international financial turbulence posed risks.

Chile followed the lead of Peru and left its key rate unchanged last month, as inflation across Latin America eased following a drop in global commodity prices. It was the first pause in six months. The bank has hiked the rate by 475 basis points since June 2010. For details, see [ID:nN1E76C231]

"When the world grows less, when we earn less through terms of (trade) that generates pressures of lower growth and lower inflation, but ... also generates less pressures on monetary policy," De Gregorio said.

He said it was now more likely that 2011 inflation would come in below the bank's 4 percent target, which is the ceiling of its tolerance range.

And he added the bank would finish a $12 billion intervention program for 2011 that the bank launched in January, but would not extend it. (Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta and Simon Gardner)