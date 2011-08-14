* Chile cenbank seen holding rate in August
* Cenbank to complete forex intervention, won't extend it
* Now more likely inflation 2011 inflation under 4 pct
SANTIAGO, Aug 14 Global financial turmoil will
affect the Chilean central bank's monetary policy decisions,
bank president Jose De Gregorio said in an interview published
on Sunday, citing market expectations that the bank has ended
its rate hike cycle.
De Gregorio said prices of some financial instruments even
point to a cut in the bank's key rate.
Chile's central bank is seen holding its benchmark interest
rate steady at 5.25 percent in August and September after
inflation moderated in July and the global economic outlook
worsened, the bank's monthly poll of analysts showed on
Wednesday. A separate poll of traders forecast the bank will
hold the rate through next year.
"(Global financial woes) are obviously something we will
have to incorporate into our discussion, and it will
undoubtedly have an impact on the monetary policy decisions we
make," De Gregorio told newspaper La Tercera's Sunday edition.
"In fact, the market has already started to anticipate it.
The bank's poll of traders no longer sees interest rate
increases, and some asset prices suggest a cut," he added.
De Gregorio said on Aug. 4 that further adjustments to
Chile's benchmark interest rate were likely, but that
international financial turbulence posed risks.
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
For TAKE A LOOK on Chile economy:
[ID:nN26HILEFI]
Americas indicators graphic:
r.reuters.com/nem92s
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
Chile followed the lead of Peru and left its key rate
unchanged last month, as inflation across Latin America eased
following a drop in global commodity prices. It was the first
pause in six months. The bank has hiked the rate by 475 basis
points since June 2010. For details, see [ID:nN1E76C231]
"When the world grows less, when we earn less through terms
of (trade) that generates pressures of lower growth and lower
inflation, but ... also generates less pressures on monetary
policy," De Gregorio said.
He said it was now more likely that 2011 inflation would
come in below the bank's 4 percent target, which is the ceiling
of its tolerance range.
And he added the bank would finish a $12 billion
intervention program for 2011 that the bank launched in
January, but would not extend it.
(Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta and Simon Gardner)