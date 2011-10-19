* Bank president says key rate within a normal range

SANTIAGO, Oct 19 Chile's key interest rate is within a normal range and fiscal and monetary policies have room to adjust if global economic turbulence worsens, central bank president Jose de Gregorio said on Wednesday.

Last Thursday, the bank held its key interest rate CLINTR=ECI steady for a fourth month at 5.25 percent as expected and hinted the deterioration of the global economy could prompt it to cut rates. For details see [ID:nN1E79C1YT].

"Inflation is close to target and the benchmark rate is within ranges we consider normal," De Gregorio said in the presentation on Wednesday. "Fiscal policy also has room (to adjust), as in very few countries of the world."

De Gregorio drew parallels between current global economic woes and the 2008 financial crisis, after which the Chilean central bank slashed rates with unprecedented magnitude and speed, he said.

"Monetary stimulus was vital for a swift exit from recession," De Gregorio said. "It's important, in general, that monetary policy doesn't react too late or insufficiently. But it's also important that it doesn't react in an impulsive manner."

Two Chilean central bank polls taken before Thursday's monetary-policy meeting showed analysts and traders widely expect rates to be cut either in December or January. [ID:nN1E79B0NB]

A gloomy global financial outlook is seen hitting export-dependent Chile, with government forecasting expansion at 5.0 percent next year, easing from a projected 6.5 percent for 2011. [ID:nN1E7930VY]

Chile is better equipped to face a global economic turbulence than it was in the run-up to the 2008 crisis, in part due to more trade with fellow emerging nations, central bank board member Rodrigo Vergara said on Monday. [ID:nN1E79G0KJ]

The central bank president also addressed brewing social tensions in Chile, which has been hit by a wave of protests in recent months, led by students and environmentalists, against the policies of unpopular president Sebastian Pinera.

"Certainly the climate of political and social turbulence isn't the most adequate to tackle a more severe deterioration in the world," De Gregorio said. "It isn't only the specific policies we implement that matter, but also the manner in which we resolve problems."

Chilean President Sebastian Pinera last month unveiled a record 2012 budget bill that hikes public spending by 5 percent, to more than $60 billion, and bolsters education, as he deals with deep social unrest over his policies. (W riting by Alexandra Ulmer, editing by W Simon )