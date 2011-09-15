* Market expects rate to be held at 5.25 percent

* Bank seen cutting rate in 2012

* Chilean growth, inflation moderating

SANTIAGO, Sept 15 Chile's central bank is expected to hold its key rate steady for a third month running at 5.25 percent at its rate-setting meeting on Thursday as growth slows and the global economic outlook darkens.

However the bank, which has called an early halt to a rate tightening cycle as the domestic economy and inflation moderate, is seen cutting the rate next year.

In a report to the bank's board on Wednesday to help it make its decision, the bank said inflation readings remained limited, Chile's labor market continued to be tight and investment remains dynamic.

Global financial woes have prompted a host of regional policymakers to halt rate tightening cycles and even eye a reversal. Like Chile, Peru and Colombia are also on hold. For more see [ID:nN1E77P1T4] and [ID:nN1E78727A].

Brazil's central bank unexpectedly slashed its key interest rate to 12 percent from 12.5 percent last month, reflecting a mounting global slowdown as well as weaker growth in Latin America's largest economy. [ID:nN1E77U0G8]

"We and the market expect the central bank to leave rates unchanged at 5.25 percent," Celfin Capital said in a note to investors.

"At the quarterly Monetary Policy meeting last week the central bank indicated plans to leave the rate steady. Inflation fears have eased with the main concern now over global growth slowdown and the potential impact of this on the Chilean economy."

Traders say interest rate swaps point to a 25 basis point cut in November to 5 percent.

However, two central bank polls this week have shown markets expect rates to be steady to year-end but cut in 2012. [ID:nS1E78D0CB]

Chile's key rate will be cut within six months, according to the median forecasts of 49 traders, and further cut to 4.75 percent within 12 months, a central bank poll showed on Wednesday.

Chile's central bank last week narrowed its 2011 economic growth range and chopped its inflation outlook, and bank President Jose De Gregorio said the bank would hold the key rate steady for several months in the most likely scenario. [ID:nN1E787080] (Reporting by Simon Gardner, Alexandra Ulmer and Carlos Romero; Editing by Neil Stempleman)