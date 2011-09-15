* Market expects rate to be held at 5.25 percent
* Bank seen cutting rate in 2012
* Chilean growth, inflation moderating
SANTIAGO, Sept 15 Chile's central bank is
expected to hold its key rate steady for a third month running
at 5.25 percent at its rate-setting meeting on Thursday as
growth slows and the global economic outlook darkens.
However the bank, which has called an early halt to a rate
tightening cycle as the domestic economy and inflation
moderate, is seen cutting the rate next year.
In a report to the bank's board on Wednesday to help it
make its decision, the bank said inflation readings remained
limited, Chile's labor market continued to be tight and
investment remains dynamic.
Global financial woes have prompted a host of regional
policymakers to halt rate tightening cycles and even eye a
reversal. Like Chile, Peru and Colombia are also on hold. For
more see [ID:nN1E77P1T4] and [ID:nN1E78727A].
Brazil's central bank unexpectedly slashed its key interest
rate to 12 percent from 12.5 percent last month, reflecting a
mounting global slowdown as well as weaker growth in Latin
America's largest economy. [ID:nN1E77U0G8]
"We and the market expect the central bank to leave rates
unchanged at 5.25 percent," Celfin Capital said in a note to
investors.
"At the quarterly Monetary Policy meeting last week the
central bank indicated plans to leave the rate steady.
Inflation fears have eased with the main concern now over
global growth slowdown and the potential impact of this on the
Chilean economy."
Traders say interest rate swaps point to a 25 basis point
cut in November to 5 percent.
However, two central bank polls this week have shown
markets expect rates to be steady to year-end but cut in 2012.
[ID:nS1E78D0CB]
Chile's key rate will be cut within six months, according
to the median forecasts of 49 traders, and further cut to 4.75
percent within 12 months, a central bank poll showed on
Wednesday.
Chile's central bank last week narrowed its 2011 economic
growth range and chopped its inflation outlook, and bank
President Jose De Gregorio said the bank would hold the key
rate steady for several months in the most likely scenario.
[ID:nN1E787080]
