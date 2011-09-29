* Bank sees rate steady in short-term

* Chile traders see rate cut to 5 pct by Jan

* Chile economy moderating, inflation near target (Updates with De Gregorio comments)

By Felipe Iturrieta

SANTIAGO, Sept 29 Chile's benchmark interest rate is in a "normal range" of values coherent with holding inflation around a 3 percent target and will likely remain steady in the near-term, Central Bank President Jose De Gregorio said on Thursday.

De Gregorio said, however, that the bank had the flexibility to change the rate if global risks deepen. Chile's central bank is seen holding its benchmark rate steady at 5.25 percent for a fourth month running at its monetary policy meeting next month before cutting it by January, the bank's fortnightly poll of traders showed on Wednesday. For more see [ID:nS1E78R05X].

"The external scenario risks are significant and varied," De Gregorio told the American Chamber of Commerce in Chile, citing Europe's debt woes. "If the economic scenario requires it, we have the flexibility and credibility to react in an adequate and opportune manner to attenuate the effects on Chile."

"The monetary policy rate is within normal values coherent with maintaining inflation around target," De Gregorio added. "We expect the rate to remain relatively flat in the short-term," he said.

The bank held its key rate CLINTR=ECI steady this month, as expected, amid slower domestic growth and economic woes abroad. The bank, which has called an early halt to a rate-tightening cycle as economic activity and inflation moderate, is seen cutting rates next year, however. [ID:nS1E78E1T2]

Several central banks in the region have stopped raising rates in recent months as gloom in the United States and Europe mounted, and many are eyeing a policy reversal.

Brazil's central bank unexpectedly slashed its key interest rate to 12 percent from 12.5 percent last month, reflecting a mounting global slowdown as well as weaker growth in Latin America's largest economy. [ID:nN1E77U0G8].

Chile's central bank is seen cutting its key rate to 5.0 percent within 3 months and to 4.5 percent within 12 months, according to the median forecasts of 51 traders polled by Chile's central bank this week.