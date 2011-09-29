DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to March 31
SANTIAGO, Sept 29 Chile's benchmark interest rate is in a "normal range" of values coherent with holding inflation around a 3 percent target, Central Bank President Jose De Gregorio said on Thursday.
De Gregorio said however that the bank had the flexibility to act on the rate if global risks deepen. Chile's central bank is seen holding its benchmark rate steady at 5.25 percent for a fourth month running at its monetary policy meeting next month before cutting it by January, the bank's fortnightly poll of traders showed on Wednesday. For more see [ID:nS1E78R05X]. (Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta; Editing by James Dalgleish) (simon.gardner@thomsonreuters.com; +562-370-4250; Reuters Messaging: simon.gardner.reuters.com@reuters.net))
* Elliott International L.P. reports open market purchase of 34,000 shares of Arconic's common stock at $26.3554 per share on Feb 7 - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2kjJSrW] Further company coverage:
* Elliott Associates, L.P. reports open market purchase of 16,000 Arconic Inc's common stock at $26.3554 per share on Feb 7 - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2llw68B] Further company coverage: