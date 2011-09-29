SANTIAGO, Sept 29 Chile's benchmark interest rate is in a "normal range" of values coherent with holding inflation around a 3 percent target, Central Bank President Jose De Gregorio said on Thursday.

De Gregorio said however that the bank had the flexibility to act on the rate if global risks deepen. Chile's central bank is seen holding its benchmark rate steady at 5.25 percent for a fourth month running at its monetary policy meeting next month before cutting it by January, the bank's fortnightly poll of traders showed on Wednesday. For more see [ID:nS1E78R05X].