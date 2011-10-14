BRIEF-Antler Gold expands private placement offering
* Antler gold announces increase to brokered private placement offering
SANTIAGO Oct 14 Chile's key rate is within a range normal and coherent with inflation remaining around target, central bank president Jose de Gregorio said in a presentation released on the bank's site on Friday.
The bank held its key rate CLINTR=ECI steady for a fourth month running at 5.25 percent as expected on Thursday, and hinted deterioration of the global economy could prompt it to cut rates. [ID:nN1E79C1YT]
WASHINGTON, Feb 6 The International Monetary Fund said on Monday that Greece's economy would only grow by just under 1.0 percent in the long run given the constraints of its bailout program, but should meet the fiscal surplus target preferred by most IMF directors.
LONDON, Feb 7 No specific European Union rules are needed to regulate blockchain for the time being given the sector's still limited reach, the bloc's securities watchdog said on Tuesday.