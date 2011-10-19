SANTIAGO Oct 19 Chile's key interest rate is within a normal range and fiscal and monetary policies have room to adjust if global economic turbulence worsens, central bank president Jose de Gregorio said on Wednesday.

Chile's current social tensions aren't conducive to facing financial woes, De Gregorio said in a presentation on the bank's website. The country has been hit by a wave of protests in recent months, led by students and environmentalists, against the policies of unpopular president Sebastian Pinera.

The bank held its key rate CLINTR=ECI steady for a fourth month at 5.25 percent as expected on Thursday, and hinted the deterioration of the global economy could prompt it to cut rates. For details see [ID:nN1E79C1YT]. (Editing by James Dalgleish)