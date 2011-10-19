SANTIAGO Oct 19 Chile's key interest rate is
within a normal range and fiscal and monetary policies have
room to adjust if global economic turbulence worsens, central
bank president Jose de Gregorio said on Wednesday.
Chile's current social tensions aren't conducive to facing
financial woes, De Gregorio said in a presentation on the
bank's website. The country has been hit by a wave of protests
in recent months, led by students and environmentalists,
against the policies of unpopular president Sebastian Pinera.
The bank held its key rate CLINTR=ECI steady for a fourth
month at 5.25 percent as expected on Thursday, and hinted the
deterioration of the global economy could prompt it to cut
rates. For details see [ID:nN1E79C1YT].
(Editing by James Dalgleish)