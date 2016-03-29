SANTIAGO, March 29 Chile has the macroeconomic
conditions needed to keep its coveted investor grade rating
despite its current economic woes, but it has to make sure
public debt does not balloon, Central Bank President Rodrigo
Vergara said on Tuesday.
"Chile has a healthy macroeconomy, it has a net public debt
of zero, its external accounts are balanced, and it has an
autonomous central bank with an inflation target that is
believable," Vergara told a business forum.
"I believe we have all the macro elements so that Chile
maintains its rating ... but we have to make sure public debt
doesn't increase significantly to specifically maintain the
indicators we have. These are things we have to take care of,"
Vergara added.
Over the last two years the central bank has been juggling
with how to contain above-target inflation with sluggish
economic growth.
Chile is rated AA- by Standard & Poor's, Aa3 by Moody's
Investors Service and A+ by Fitch.
Earlier this month, Moody's downgraded the long-term senior
unsecured rating for Chile's state-owned copper miner, Codelco,
to A3 from A1, saying the outlook remains negative.
