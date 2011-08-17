* Bank seen ending its rate-hike cycle early

SANTIAGO Aug 17 Markets widely expect Chile's central bank to hold its key rate, the bank said in a report released on Wednesday, the eve of its rate-setting meeting, as inflation expectations ease and consumption moderates.

The market is betting the bank will hold its benchmark interest rate steady at 5.25 percent for a second month running after inflation slowed in July, while economic activity moderated and the global economic outlook darkened. [ID:nN1E7770JM]

Traders and analysts polled by the central bank and Reuters expect the rate to remain steady, though interest-rate swaps point to a cut.

"Inflation expectations have fallen strongly compared to the prior month," the bank said in a report given to its board to help make its rate-setting decision. "As a result, market interest-rate expectations have adjusted lower.

"The trajectory deduced from financial instruments even points to a rate somewhat below the current monetary policy rate in the short-term," it added.

The report said the labor market remained tight, and added some indicators point to more moderate consumption.

Central Bank President Jose De Gregorio said in an interview published on Sunday that global financial turmoil would impact the bank's monetary policy decisions, and said prices of some financial instruments even pointed to a reduction in the bank's key rate. [ID:nN1E77D02X]

De Gregorio had said on Aug. 4 that further adjustments to Chile's benchmark interest rate were likely, but that international financial turbulence posed risks.

Chile followed the lead of Peru and left its key rate unchanged last month, as inflation across Latin America eased following a drop in global commodity prices. It was the first pause in six months. The bank has hiked the rate by 475 basis points since June 2010. [ID:nN1E76C231]

A central bank poll of traders published last week showed market players believe the bank has drawn an early end to a slowing rate-hike cycle, and see it holding the key rate through 2012.

A separate central bank poll of analysts forecast the bank will hold its rate steady in August and September, though they expected it to raise the rate to 5.50 percent by year-end. (Reporting by Simon Gardner, Alonso Soto and Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Jan Paschal)