SANTIAGO, April 26 A sharp jump in the jobless
rate in Chile's capital city Santiago is "certainly not good
news", central bank president Rodrigo Vergara said on Tuesday.
The jobless rate in Santiago jumped to a six-year high of
9.4 percent in March, on the back of soft economic growth in the
world's top copper exporter, a quarterly poll by the University
of Chile showed on Monday.
"It's difficult to jump to conclusions with just one piece
of data ... but certainly it is not good news what we saw
yesterday in terms of employment data," Vergara told a business
forum.
(Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta and Gram Slattery; Writing by
Anthony Esposito; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)