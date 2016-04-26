(Adds Vergara comments, background)

SANTIAGO, April 26 A sharp jump in the jobless rate in Chile's capital city Santiago may be a sign the national labor market is weakening at a faster clip than previously anticipated, central bank president Rodrigo Vergara said on Tuesday.

The jobless rate in Santiago jumped to a six-year high of 9.4 percent in March on the back of soft economic growth in the world's top copper exporter, a quarterly poll by the University of Chile showed on Monday.

"Clearly it's a warning sign that the labor market could be weakening faster than we had predicted," Vergara told a business forum.

Up until now one bright spot for Chile's economy has been unemployment, which has held steady despite the slowdown and has continually defied predictions for a rise.

At 2.1 percent, economic growth in 2015 was slightly higher than the five-year low of 1.9 percent seen in 2014 but continued weakness in mining investment due to cooling demand in China and falling copper prices has held back a rebound.

However, the latest jobless numbers for Santiago may point to an end to the trend.

"It's difficult to jump to conclusions with just one piece of data ... but certainly it is not good news what we saw yesterday in terms of employment data," said Vergara.

A steep drop in the price for copper, Chile's top export, has hurt investment in the country's key mining sector and led to the loss of thousands of jobs.

Chile's mining sector has shed some 41,000 jobs over the last 12 months, according to Alberto Salas, the head of the Sonami mining industry association.

The central bank on March 28 lowered its economic growth forecast for 2016 and said that bringing above-target inflation to target would require further interest-rate hikes, though at a more modest pace than previously thought.

The bank, in its quarterly Monetary Policy Report, cut its gross domestic product growth forecast to a range of between 1.25 percent and 2.25 percent, from a previous view of between 2.0 percent and 3.0 percent.

National official unemployment data will be published on Friday by the government's INE statistics agency. Chile's jobless rate stands at 5.9 percent for the December to February period, according to INE.

Methodological differences between the INE's and the University of Chile's jobless polls help explain the large difference in the numbers. (Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta and Gram Slattery; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and James Dalgleish)