BRIEF-Regenxbio prices offering of 3.70 mln shares at $20.50/share
* Regenxbio announces pricing of public offering of common stock
SANTIAGO Aug 19 Chile's economic recovery will be slower than the central bank had previously estimated, the head of the bank chief Rodrigo Vergara said on Tuesday, adding that a "significant degree" of weakness would continue into the third quarter.
"Growth and domestic demand have shown a greater weakness than expected. Growth projections for the year have continued being cut," said Vergara in a speech at a university. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero, Writing by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Fitch: China credit derivatives progress, but hurdles remain
March 21 U.S. organic food delivery service Sun Basket has hired banks for an initial public offering (IPO) that could come in the second half of the year, sources familiar with the situation said on Tuesday.