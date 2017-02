SANTIAGO, Sept 8 Chile's central bank is studying the possibility of diversifying its currency reserves to include China's yuan as it spreads risk, Central Bank President Jose De Gregorio said on Thursday.

"We are starting to take a look, though it's not easy, via Singapore. But now we have the possibility of conducting operations, so it's something we are studying," De Gregorio said during a presentation when asked if there were opportunities to diversify reserves towards China's currency. (Reporting by Moises Avila, Writing by Simon Gardner; Editing by James Dalgleish)