SANTIAGO Feb 9 Chilean diversified retailer Cencosud is studying a possible share issue in the United States via American Depositary Receipts, or ADRs, the company said in a statement to the local SVS securities regulator on Thursday.

Cencosud said that the ADR issue would be part of its previously approved capital increase of up to $2 billion.

Shareholders of Cencosud approved the capital increase in April last year.

(Reporting By Alexandra Ulmer; Writing by Anthony Esposito)