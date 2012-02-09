(Updates with share price gain)
SANTIAGO Feb 9 Chilean diversified
retailer Cencosud is studying a possible share issue in
the United States via American depositary receipts, or ADRs, the
company said on Thursday, sending its shares 3.5 percent
higher.
Cencosud told the local SVS securities regulator in a
statement that the ADR issue would be part of its previously
approved capital increase of up to $2 billion.
Shareholders of Cencosud approved the capital increase in
April last year.
Following the news, shares of Cencosud reversed earlier
losses to trade 3.49 percent firmer at 3,033.90 pesos each,
helping lift the wider IPSA blue chip index, which was
up 0.56 percent.
The retailer, which has operations in Argentina,
Brazil, Colombia, Peru and Chile, plans to invest $2.3 billion
over the next two years in the region, the company has
previously said, as firm domestic demand and easy access to
credit has boosted the retail sector in several countries.
In late 2011, Cencosud took control of Chilean
department store rival Johnson's.
Cencosud earlier this year completed the purchase of
Brazilian supermarket chain Prezunic, adding to its plans to
remain focused on expansion in the Brazilian supermarket sector.
