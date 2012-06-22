June 22 Chilean retailer Cencosud raised about $474 million as part of a wider capital increase on the Santiago and New York stock exchanges, funds the company plans to use to finance investments and repay debts.

Cencosud, which operates in Chile, Colombia, Peru and Brazil, said Friday that it sold about 91.3 million shares. Following the public offering, a preferential option period for the rest of the shares will run for 30 days. (Reporting By Felipe Iturrieta. Writing by Helen Popper; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)