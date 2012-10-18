UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SANTIAGO Oct 18 Chilean retail giant Cencosud said on Thursday it signed a $2.5 billion loan agreement with JP Morgan Chase Bank to finance its purchase of French retailer Carrefour's Colombian assets.
Cencosud, which has operations in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia and Peru, said it expected to close the deal with Carrefour, Europe's biggest retailer, by the end of the year. (Reporting by Santiago newsroom; Editing by Leslie Adler)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources