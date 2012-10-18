SANTIAGO Oct 18 Chilean retail giant Cencosud said on Thursday it signed a $2.5 billion loan agreement with JP Morgan Chase Bank to finance its purchase of French retailer Carrefour's Colombian assets.

Cencosud, which has operations in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia and Peru, said it expected to close the deal with Carrefour, Europe's biggest retailer, by the end of the year. (Reporting by Santiago newsroom; Editing by Leslie Adler)