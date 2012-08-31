SANTIAGO, Aug 31 Chilean retail giant Cencosud said on Friday that its second-quarter net profit tumbled despite rising sales, on higher administrative and sales costs as well as non-operational losses due to steeper financial costs and exchange rate fluctuations. Cencosud, which has operations in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia and Peru, saw its quarterly net profit drop 41.2 percent on the year to 36.167 billion pesos ($72 billion), while revenue jumped 22 percent to 2.198 trillion pesos. "This jump (in sales) was boosted by double-digit, same-store sales in Argentina, the acquisition of Prezunic (in Brazil) and Johnson (in Chile), positive same store sales in all the retail divisions and a 20 percent increase in sales space during the second quarter 2012," the company said. Since 2005, Cencosud has more than doubled the number of stores it operates to more than 900 through organic growth and acquisitions, such as the recent purchases of Brazilian supermarket chain Prezunic and Chilean department store Johnson's. The retailer, propelled by booming consumer demand in Latin America, has a $1.28 billion investment plan this year to open stores and malls across the region and expects revenue to reach $18 billion in 2012.