CSX CEO Michael Ward to retire
Feb 21 U.S. railroad operator CSX Corp said on Tuesday Chairman and Chief Executive Michael Ward would retire, effective May 31, after being in the role for more than 14 years.
SANTIAGO, Aug 31 Financial results for Chilean retail giant Cencosud for the second quarter 2012, as released on Friday (in billions of pesos unless otherwise stated): Apr-June 2012 Apr-June 2011 Net profit 36.167 61.521 Revenue 2,197.784 1,807.214
Feb 21 U.S. railroad operator CSX Corp said on Tuesday Chairman and Chief Executive Michael Ward would retire, effective May 31, after being in the role for more than 14 years.
Feb 21 Verizon Communications Inc, the No. 1 U.S. wireless carrier, said on Tuesday it agreed to buy the core internet business of Yahoo Inc for $4.48 billion, reflecting a $350 million cut to the original price.
Feb 21 Department store operator Macy's Inc reported a bigger-than-expected drop in quarterly sales as low demand for apparel and competition from online rivals hurt traffic in its stores.