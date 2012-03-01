* Retailer Cencosud would use issue to fund growth
* Cencosud to invest $1.285 bln this year to open stores
* US market provides liquidity, investor access -CEO
SANTIAGO, March 1 Shareholders of Chilean
diversified retailer Cencosud on Thursday approved the
issue of shares in the United States via American Depositary
Receipts as part of a previously approved capital increase of up
to 270 million shares.
If Cencosud joins the ranks of the 11 other Chilean
companies currently trading ADRs -- bank CorpBanca
in late 2003 was the last local company to list in New
York -- it will use the funds raised to finance its aggressive
growth strategy and to improve access to foreign investors.
"The U.S. market gives you liquidity and greater access to
investors, that's the main reason for doing this in the U.S.,"
Chief Executive Daniel Rodriguez said following the
shareholders' meeting on Thursday.
Cencosud recently laid out plans to invest $1.285 billion
this year to open just over 100 stores and three malls in Latin
America, where the retail sector is booming on strong domestic
consumption.
"When there are growth opportunities you need cash. You need
to make sure you have the necessary funds, and that's why this
capital increase gives the company many more opportunities,"
said Cencosud Chairman and founder Horst Paulmann.
At the current share price of around 3,165 pesos, the
capital increase for the full 270 million shares would raise
854.55 billion pesos ($1.78 billion).
"Cencosud has 120 days to set the share price for the
capital increase," said CEO Rodriguez.
The regional retail giant, with operations in Argentina,
Brazil, Chile, Colombia and Peru, has said it forecasts revenue
reaching $18 billion this year.
($1= 480.10 pesos in Thursday trade)
