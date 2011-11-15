SANTIAGO Nov 15 Chilean retailer Cencosud CEN.SN is in talks to buy a Brazilian supermarket chain, the company said in a statement on Tuesday without mentioning the name of the chain.

According to Brazilian newspaper Estado of Sao Paulo, Cencosud is talking with supermarket chain Prezunic about a deal valued at about $430 million. (Reporting by Santiago Bureau; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)