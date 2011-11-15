* Cencosud in talks over Prezunic supermarket chain-report

* Retailer confirms newspaper report with state regulator (Adds details)

SANTIAGO Nov 15 Chilean retailer Cencosud CEN.SN is in talks to buy a Brazilian supermarket chain, the company said in a statement on Tuesday without mentioning the name of the chain.

According to Brazilian newspaper O Estado de Sao Paulo, Cencosud is talking with supermarket chain Prezunic about a deal valued at about $430 million. Cencosud confirmed the newspaper report with Chile's state regulator on Tuesday.

Prezunic has 30 supermarkets in the Rio de Janeiro state.

Cencosud, one of Latin America's top retailers, also operates in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia and Peru. The company on Tuesday posted a third-quarter net profit of 50.618 billion pesos. [ID:nSAG003149] (Reporting by Santiago Bureau; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)