SANTIAGO Feb 10 Chilean diversified retailer Cencosud said on Friday it would invest $1.285 billion this year on opening stores and malls in Latin America and sees revenue reaching $18 billion this year.

Cencosud said it would open around 100 stores and three malls. It said it would spend $413 million in Chile on 33 stores and two shopping centers and would spend nearly $200 million in Brazil. (Reporting By Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)