SANTIAGO, Feb 10 Chilean diversified retailer Cencosud said on Friday it would invest $1.285 billion this year on opening stores and malls in Latin America and sees revenue reaching $18 billion this year.

Cencosud said it would open just over 100 stores and three malls in Latin America, where the retail sector is booming on strong domestic consumption. The retailer added it would spend $413 million in Chile on 33 stores and two shopping centers and nearly $200 million in Brazil.

Following the statement, shares of Cencosud fell 0.94 percent, while the wider Santiago blue-chip IPSA stock index dipped 0.56 percent.

"Of all investment, $660 million will be destined for the retail sector, of which 86 percent will go to the supermarket division," Cencosud said in a statement.

On Thursday Cencosud said it is considering a share issue in the United States via American depositary receipts, as part of a previously approved capital increase of up to $2 billion.

The retailer, which has operations in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia and Peru, on Friday forecast EBITDA of $1.58 billion this year. EBITDA is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. (Reporting by Santiago newsroom; Writing By Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)