SANTIAGO, June 17 Brazil's largest
private-sector bank, Itau Unibanco Holding SA, will
buy a 51 percent stake in Chilean retailer Cencosud's
credit card business in Chile and Argentina for $307 million,
the companies said on Monday.
Itau will fund all credit card loans, worth around $1.3
billion, in both Southern cone countries once the deal is
wrapped up in 12 to 18 months, according to the companies' joint
statement.
Under the terms of the deal, which needs to be approved by
regulators in Argentina, Brazil and Chile, Itau will buy shares
in Cencosud's credit card unit.
"This association is part of Cencosud's long-term strategic
plan, which aims to strengthen the financial services it offers
its clients without needing to use its own resources," the
statement read. Cencosud will use revenue from the deal to
reduce its debt and finance growth, Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Rodriguez told reporters during a press conference.
"This agreement allows Itau to speed up its growth plan,
substantially strengthening its market position in two countries
considered strategic to the holding," the statement added.
Chilean retailers have aggressively expanded throughout much
of Latin America, which is riding a boom of consumer spending on
the back of robust economic growth.
At home, however, regulation of retailers' credit card
operations has tightened after a series of scandals.
The Supreme Court in April fined Cencosud an estimated $70
million for a unilateral hike of its supermarket unit's credit
card maintenance fees in 2006.