BRIEF-Storagevault to acquire stores in Montreal and Kamloops
* Entered into a purchase agreement to acquire one store in Montreal for $15 million
SANTIAGO, June 17 Chile's Cencosud has reached a deal to let Itau Unibanco Holding SA, Brazil's largest private-sector bank, operate the retailer's credit card business, an industry source told Reuters on Monday.
Chile has been tightening regulation of retailers' credit card operations after a series of scandals.
The retailer, which runs a roughly $1 billion credit card business, and Itau Unibanco have scheduled a joint press conference in Santiago at 5:30 pm local time (2130 GMT).
The deal with Itau Unibanco is for Cencosud's Chilean business and will later include neighboring Argentina, the source added.
Chilean retailers have aggressively expanded throughout much of Latin America, which is riding a boom of consumer spending on the back of robust economic growth.
The Supreme Court in April fined Cencosud an estimated $70 million for a unilateral hike of its supermarket unit's credit card maintenance fees in 2006.
HOUSTON, March 10 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday dismissed a recent string of major oil companies selling their holdings in the heavy oil sands of Western Canada and moving investments to shale fields.
March 10 Alphabet Inc's self-driving car unit Waymo on Friday added a new patent claim to its intellectual property lawsuit against Uber Technologies Inc and requested a preliminary injunction to stop the ride-sharing service from using what it says is proprietary information, a court filing showed.