BRIEF-Carl Icahn in tweet says "We fully support the actions taken today by the board of AIG"
* Carl Icahn in tweet says "We fully support actions taken today by board of AIG"
SANTIAGO, March 1 Chilean retailer Cencosud's net profit slipped 1.6 percent last year to 269.959 billion pesos ($564 million) compared with 2011, but rose 20.7 percent in the fourth quarter, the retailer said on Friday.
* Carl Icahn in tweet says "We fully support actions taken today by board of AIG"
* Intertape Polymer Group reports 2016 fourth quarter and annual results
March 9 American International Group said Chief Executive Peter Hancock has informed the board that he plans to resign.