US STOCKS-Jobs data, bank stocks lift Wall Street higher
* Indexes up: Dow 0.84 pct, S&P 0.68 pct, Nasdaq 0.38 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
SANTIAGO, May 15 Financial results for Chilean retail giant Cencosud for the first quarter, as released on Tuesday (in billions of pesos unless otherwise stated).
Jan-March 2012 Jan-March 2011 Net profit 54.415 65.803 Revenue 2,162.257 1,728.390 EBITDA 155.97 146.23
EPS (pesos) 24.0 29.1
($1 = 489.76 Chilean pesos at the end of March) (Reporting by Anthony Esposito)
* Johnson Outdoors reports higher sales and earnings in fiscal first quarter 2017
* On Feb 3, 2017, Seagate HDD Cayman $750 million in aggregate principal amount of 4.250% Senior Notes due 2022 - SEC filing