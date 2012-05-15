SANTIAGO, May 15 Financial results for Chilean retail giant Cencosud for the first quarter, as released on Tuesday (in billions of pesos unless otherwise stated).

Jan-March 2012 Jan-March 2011 Net profit 54.415 65.803 Revenue 2,162.257 1,728.390 EBITDA 155.97 146.23

EPS (pesos) 24.0 29.1

($1 = 489.76 Chilean pesos at the end of March)  (Reporting by Anthony Esposito)