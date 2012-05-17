SANTIAGO May 17 Chile's central bank is widely
expected to hold its key interest rate steady at
5.0 percent for a fourth consecutive month later on Thursday as
a milder-than-expected slowdown counteracts escalating fears
about the euro zone's debt crisis.
Expectations have centered on the central bank's maintaining
a "wait-and-see" attitude in coming months, as it weighs
concerns about Greece's possible exit from the euro and the
economic health of Spain and its banks, against the evolution of
inflation, domestic demand and economic activity.
Chile's Finance Minister Felipe Larrain said on Thursday he
was closely monitoring Europe's turmoil, and could activate a
pre-prepared economic contingency plan if need
be.
The central bank is also seen keeping a close watch on
Chinese demand for top export copper in the world's No.1
producer.
"We believe the central bank will hold its key interest rate
at 5.0 percent, and think the bank will consider a hold as the
only option this time around," brokerage Bice Inversiones said
in a note to investors.
Chile's central bank considered raising its benchmark
interest rate in April, although it ultimately held the rate pat
at 5.0 percent, where it has held since a surprise cut in
January, which was the first reduction in 2-1/2 years.
"This would be in response to renewed tensions on the
international scene, incipient signs of a slowdown in the local
economy and the drop in local inflation expectations," Bice
said.
Chilean inflation slowed in April from March, with the
consumer price index rising 0.1 percent, bringing
inflation in the 12 months to April to 3.5 percent, well below
the 4.0 percent ceiling of the central bank's tolerance range.
The economy in March grew by 0.9 percent from February and
expanded by 5.2 percent from the year-earlier month, according
to the country's IMACEC indicator of economic activity
, topping market expectations for growth of 4.0
percent.
The central bank is seen raising the rate to 5.25 percent
near the end of the year, according to the bank's latest
fortnightly poll of traders and monthly poll of analysts, both
published last week.
(With reporting by Moises Avila, Editing by Simon Gardner and
M.D. Golan)