FOREX-Dollar nurses losses from this week's Fed minutes
* Sterling poised for winning week as political woes hit euro
SANTIAGO Nov 28 Chile's central bank only considered keeping its key interest rate on hold as an option in November, when it held it steady at 5.0 percent for a 10th consecutive month, as expected, minutes of the meeting showed on Wednesday.
The rate remains within a neutral range and the decision to keep the rate steady was unanimous, the minutes said.
Rates have stayed on hold since a cut in January largely because the world's No. 1 copper producer has shown better-than-expected resilience to slowing demand from top trade partner China and fallout from the euro zone's crisis.
* Sterling poised for winning week as political woes hit euro
WASHINGTON, Feb 23 The administration of President Donald Trump may ramp up enforcement of federal laws against recreational marijuana use, a White House spokesman said on Thursday, setting up potential conflicts in states where the drug is legal.
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------