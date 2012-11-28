SANTIAGO Nov 28 Chile's central bank only considered keeping its key interest rate on hold as an option in November, when it held it steady at 5.0 percent for a 10th consecutive month, as expected, minutes of the meeting showed on Wednesday.

The rate remains within a neutral range and the decision to keep the rate steady was unanimous, the minutes said.

Rates have stayed on hold since a cut in January largely because the world's No. 1 copper producer has shown better-than-expected resilience to slowing demand from top trade partner China and fallout from the euro zone's crisis.