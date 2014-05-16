BRIEF-Castellum leases to Microsoft in Lund
* Castellum leases a property to Microsoft in Lund Source text: http://bit.ly/2mkzcPd
SANTIAGO May 16 Shares in CFR Pharmaceuticals SA jumped over 45 percent in opening trade on Friday following news that Abbott Laboratories would acquire the company in a $2.9 billion deal.
CFR shares had remained closed on the Santiago stock exchange to give the market time to digest the news. (Reporting by Santiago newsroom, Editing by Franklin Paul)
March 20 The parent of media communications firm Cision, and Capitol Acquisition Corp III, a blank-check company, on Monday agreed to merge in a deal valuing the combined company at about $2.4 billion.
* Cytokinetics announces additional results from cosmic-hf presented at acc.17