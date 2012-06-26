* $900 million, 300-megawatt solar park planned

* Avid copper consumer China is Chile's top trade partner

* Chinese premier Wen Jiabao on Latin American tour

SANTIAGO, June 26 Chinese renewable energy company Sky Solar, state-backed China Development Bank and Chilean industrial group Sigdo Koppers plan to make a Chinese firm's biggest investment in the Andean country: a $900 million solar energy park, export promotion agency ProChile said on Tuesday.

Top copper producer Chile needs significant new investment in its shaky energy grid after years of neglect, which has been exacerbated by a devastating 2010 earthquake, recurrent droughts and growing opposition to major energy projects.

The government aims to add some 8,000 megawatts of installed capacity by 2020 to the country's current 17,000 megawatt power matrix.

Leading copper consumer China has made relatively few major investments in Chile, despite being its main trade partner and sharing a free trade agreement.

Sky Solar, the China Development Bank and Sigdo Koppers will ink an agreement later on Tuesday to develop the 300 MW solar energy project over the next three years, ProChile said.

Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao is in Chile in the last leg of an official visit to Latin America. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Marguerita Choy)